In a crackdown on illicit activities ahead of the upcoming elections, the Election Commission-appointed flying squad and static surveillance teams, along with local police, have made significant seizures across various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. A total haul of cash and materials worth Rs 11,48,335 was confiscated on Monday, according to an official statement.

The interception of vehicles at various checkpoints in the state led to the seizure of a substantial amount of cash, totaling Rs 9,81,700, the official revealed. Additionally, the teams uncovered drugs and other narcotic substances valued at Rs 1,25,120, along with Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 37,515 during the day's operations.

Toko Babu, the officer on special duty to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), provided insights into the ongoing efforts, stating, "Since the announcement of polls, Rs 5.88 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 76.78 lakh, IMFL amounting to Rs 4.37 crore, and other materials worth Rs 3.64 crore have been seized." He stated that the total monetary value of the seized items, including cash, has soared to Rs 14.69 crore.

These aggressive measures come as Arunachal Pradesh gears up for polls for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies scheduled for April 19.