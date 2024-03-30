In a significant development, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein won unopposed from Chowkham constituency on March 30.

Noteworthy, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu also won unopposed to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Earlier, Dasanglu Pul, widely known as the "Iron Lady" of Anjaw district, was elected unopposed as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the 45th Hayuliang Assembly Constituency. Dasanglu Pul's nomination went uncontested following the withdrawal of her sole opponent, Bafutso Krong of the Congress party.

The election process occurred at the Chief Electoral Office in Hawai district headquarters of Anjaw district, situated along the border with China. With no other contenders in the fray, Dasanglu Pul's victory was assured, marking a significant moment in her political journe

Arunachal Pradesh's BJP candidate from the 13th Itanagar Assembly constituency also emerged victorious without opposition.

As per reports, BJP candidate Techi Kaso also won unopposed from the Assembly seat following NNP candidate, Tai Tadap's nomination rejected by CEO.

The latest update reveals a total of 5 candidates winning uncontested, including Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing Assembly constituencies.

Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, having served 30 years as MLA from Sagalee, opted to contest parliamentary elections this time, filing his nomination from Aalo..

Also read: Arunachal : Eight BJP MLAs win uncontested before assembly elections as opposition withdraws nominations