Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona has filed his nomination today as the official candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party. The nomination is for the upcoming 2024 Assembly Election from the 33-Mechukha (ST) Assembly Constituency.

The filing took place at the Returning Officer's office in Mechukha, attended by BJP party workers and supporters.

On the same day, Kiren Rijiju a three-time MP in the Lok Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh, filed his nomination for MP from the Arunachal West Constituency today in Aalo, West Siang.

Speaking about the denial of a BJP ticket to MLA Tumke Bagra, Kiren Rejiju, the Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries, said that his relationship with Tumke Bagra is still strong.

Over the years, the BJP has entrusted him with very important portfolios, he has been elected as MLA twice, and he has also served as a Cabinet Minister and Deputy Speaker, he added.

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