Fresh polls are set to be conducted in eight polling stations across four Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh on April 24, following the voiding of Parliamentary and Assembly elections held on April 19. The Election Commission of India has declared the previous polling at these stations null and void, scheduling a new date for the elections.

Repolling will occur at Sario polling station in Bameng constituency of East Kameng district, Langte Loth in Nyapin constituency of Kurung Kumey district, Bogne and Molom under Rumgong constituency in Siang district, and four, including Dingser, Bogis Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi under Nacho Assembly Constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

The polling hours are designated from 6 am to 2 pm on the specified day, with scrutiny of Form 17A to follow immediately after the conclusion of the poll.

Previously, simultaneous elections for the two parliamentary constituencies and the new Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh took place on April 19 in a single phase.