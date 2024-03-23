Pesi Jilen, a retired government officer, has joined the National Peoples Party (NPP) to challenge the 12-year reign of Nyamar Karbak, the current BJP MLA from the Liromoba Assembly constituency in West Siang district, Arunachal.

Jilen, a former Under Secretary, voluntarily retired last year to compete against Karbak, who also serves as an advisor to the Arunachal Home Ministry.

Jilen accuses Karbak of neglecting development in the constituency, alleging that only Karbak's hometown, Kamba, has seen progress, while other areas remain underdeveloped and lacking in facilities.



Also Read: Arunachal: NPP to contest 30 out of 60 seats in assembly elections, extends support to BJP

This challenge comes despite the Arunachal Chief Minister's public assurance of a minister berth for Karbak if he wins re-election.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the National People's Party (NPP) has announced its plan to field 30 candidates out of 60 constituencies. Led by leader James Sangma, the NPP is poised to play a pivotal role in the political landscape of the state.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaToday during his two-day tour to Itanagar, James Sangma reiterated the party's commitment to prioritize the "winnability factor" in selecting candidates. He also affirmed support for the BJP government in the state, endorsing Pema Khandu as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

The NPP, under the leadership of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, stands as a vital ally of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and extends full support to the Khandu government.

Addressing key issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh, James Sangma delved into the territorial dispute with China, emphasizing the state's potential for growth and development. He also raised concerns over the prevailing "money culture" in Arunachal's electoral system, advocating for clean and transparent politics.