During a routine check at Tamlanagar, a Flying Squads Team (FST) alongside police officials seized INR 17,10,000 from a vehicle.

The seizure occurred between 12 pm and 12:30 pm.

In a separate incident, the FST and Officer in Charge at the Police Station in Tezu confiscated 42 caches of beer this afternoon.



Also Read: Arunachal bans export, import of liquor during the election period, Rs 16 crore worth of cash, liquor seized

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain provided detailed insights into the preparations for the upcoming simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. Emphasizing the active participation and awareness among voters, Sain expressed optimism, stating, "We hope to cross 80% voter turnout in this election as the voters here are really aware."

Security measures have been a top priority, with Sain noting the deployment of 185 companies of security forces across the state. Additionally, individuals with a history of electoral offences have been bound down to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process.