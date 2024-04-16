Rujjum Rakshap, the District Magistrate of Lower Siang, has invoked Section 144 of the CrPC in the district.

The order prohibits the assembly of more than four people in a group from 7 pm to 6 am.

The restriction will be in effect from 17 April to 21 April.

Earlier after the tragic death of Tenzin Libasow, a young individual, fell victim to poll-related violence at the 14th Labour Camp in Khagok village, Jamiri, West Kameng, authorities imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the tense atmosphere of Trizino-Buragoan constituency.

Late Tenzin Libasow, son of Nikam Libasow, tragically lost his life in the violence that erupted at 14th Labour Camp Khagok during a politically charged moment.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Tenzin Nyima Glow stated, "Being an aspiring candidate for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election 2024, I unequivocally denounce violence and coercive tactics. It is imperative that all members of society, regardless of political affiliations, strongly condemn and discourage any form of violence."

Meanwhile, Basar town in Leparada District, found itself under the shadow of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), effective since March 11th, 2024.