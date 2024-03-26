Techi Tagi Tara has been appointed as the working president of the state Congress in Arunachal.

The announcement came recently, marking a significant moment in the political landscape of the state.

Earlier on March 25, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge gave the green light for the nomination of Tarh Johny as the party's candidate for the impending Legislative Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.



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Johny will represent the party from the 18 – Palin–ST Assembly constituency, stepping in for the previously announced candidate, Takam Pario.

This comes days after, the previously announced Congress candidate from the Palin assembly constituency and senior leader of the party, Takam Pario, joined the BJP.

Pario had been named as the Congress candidate in the first list issued by the AICC. His decision to join the BJP shocked the Congress party and many others in the state. He was seen as one of the party’s strongest candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.