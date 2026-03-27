Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Assam in April, campaign for AIUDF candidates: Badruddin Ajmal 

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on Friday, March 27, said Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Assam in early April, marking a key step in the party’s campaign outreach ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ajmal said the visit was finalised after a meeting between his son, Abdul Rahman Ajmal, and Owaisi in Delhi. “Today my son Abdul Rahman Ajmal formally went to have dinner with them… they had a word, then they spoke to me and then they agreed upon visiting Assam,” he said, adding that the parties plan to “organise at least eight programmes” during the visit.

Owaisi had earlier announced his party’s support for AIUDF, confirming the development during a phone conversation. He said the decision came after a request from Ajmal and noted that “Abdul Rahman Ajmal… met me today at my residence in Delhi. I also spoke with Badruddin Ajmal over the phone.”

Outlining his plans, Owaisi said he will travel to Guwahati for a two-day visit, where he is expected to address multiple public meetings in support of AIUDF candidates. The visit is being seen as part of a broader strategy to consolidate minority votes in key constituencies.

The development comes alongside AIMIM’s recent outreach in West Bengal, where the party extended support to Humayun Kabir and his Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Owaisi said the effort is aimed at strengthening minority leadership in the region, adding, “Our attempt is that a leadership from the Muslim minority emerges and strengthens… This alliance is not limited to just this election.”

Political observers say AIMIM’s parallel engagements in Assam and West Bengal indicate a push to expand its footprint across eastern India, which could influence electoral equations in seats with sizeable minority populations.

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 for its 126-member Assembly, while West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.