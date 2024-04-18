Altogether 12 candidates, representing various political parties, have stepped into the fray for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, with nominations filed for the four constituencies set to go to polls in the third and final phase on May 7, according to an election official.

Among the candidates who filed their nominations on Thursday were Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

With a total of 30 candidates having submitted their nominations thus far for the constituencies of Dhubri, Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta, and Guwahati, the electoral battlefield promises an intriguing contest.

In Dhubri, three candidates threw their hats into the ring, including Rakibul Hussain from the Congress, Zabed Islam from AGP, and Rejaul Karim from the Republican Party of India (Athawale), bringing the total number of contenders to nine.

Similarly, in Barpeta, four candidates filed their papers, featuring the veteran eight-time AGP MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Sahajahan Ali of Voters Party International (VPI), Chitralekha Das of SUCI(C), and Amzad Ali of RPI(A), escalating the total candidates to six.

In Kokrajhar (ST), three hopefuls submitted their nominations, comprising NDA’s Jayanta Basumatary of United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), Ajoy Narzary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Gouri Shankar Sarania of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), elevating the total to nine aspirants vying for the seat.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, two independent candidates, Kazi Nekib Ahmed and Col Gokul Chandra Singha, added to the electoral roster, bringing the total number of nominees for the seat to six.

As the deadline for filing nominations approaches on April 19, the scrutiny of papers is scheduled for the following day, with candidates having until April 22 to withdraw their nominations.