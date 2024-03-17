The Kamrup District Commission and District Election Commissioner announced the details of regarding the upcoming elections in Guwahati were disclosed. The Election Commission has directed the establishment of a strong room at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre to ensure the security of ballots.

1,026 polling stations are designated for the Guwahati constituency, with election authorities gearing up for comprehensive oversight. Candidates can submit their nominations at the District Commissioner's chamber, with the deadline for submission set for April 19. Subsequently, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 22.

The electoral process is set to kick off with the issuance of a notification on April 12, marking the official commencement of proceedings. With a staggering 20,19,444 voters registered in the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency, the stakes are high for all involved parties.

Additionally, 25 groups of flying squads have been formed to monitor the situation closely for the election preparations.

In a move towards enhancing accessibility for candidates, an app titled 'Suvidha' has been launched to streamline the nomination process. To address any election-related concerns, citizens can now report complaints to the designated call number: 1950.