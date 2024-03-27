Manoj Dhanowar representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially submitted his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency marking another significant development in the electoral landscape of Assam.

Dhanowar's nomination comes hot on the heels of Union Minister and prominent BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal's official entry into the electoral fray. Sonowal filed his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency yesterday, underlining the intensifying competition for the parliamentary seat.

In a parallel move, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, representing the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) also filed his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency yesterday.

The unfolding of the Assam election follows a meticulously structured timeline aimed at ensuring a fair and orderly democratic process. Scheduled in three phases, the initial phase is slated for April 19, with the official election notification scheduled for release on March 20. Today, March 27, marks the deadline for filing nominations, with scrutiny set to commence tomorrow, March 28, and the withdrawal deadline on March 30.

Transitioning to the second phase scheduled for April 26, the notification date remains March 28. Nomination papers for this phase must be filed by April 4, followed by scrutiny on April 5, and the withdrawal deadline on April 8.

The final phase of the Assam elections is scheduled for May 7, with the notification date set for April 12. Nomination papers for this phase must be filed by April 19, with scrutiny on April 20, and the withdrawal deadline on April 22.