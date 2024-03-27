Rishiraj Kaundinya, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has officially filed his nomination for the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, adding another dimension to the electoral landscape in Assam.

Kaundinya's nomination follows the earlier announcement by AAP regarding the candidacy of three individuals. Manoj Dhanohar was for Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary for Guwahati, and Rishi Raj for Sonitpur, demonstrating AAP's strategic positioning across multiple constituencies in the state.

In a previous development AAP had withdrawn its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat while urging the Congress party to reciprocate by withdrawing their candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh constituencies.

The Congress, on the other hand, has named alliance partner Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, as its candidate for Dibrugarh, while Prem Lal Ganju has been selected as the candidate for Sonitpur.

The electoral process in Assam is structured in three phases to ensure a fair and organized democratic procedure. The first phase is scheduled for April 19, with the official notification slated for release on March 20. March 27 marks the deadline for filing nominations, followed by scrutiny on March 28, and the withdrawal deadline on March 30.

Moving to the second phase on April 26, key dates include the notification on March 28, the deadline for filing nominations on April 4, scrutiny on April 5, and withdrawal by April 8. The third and final phase of the Assam elections will take place on May 7. The notification date for this phase is April 12, nominations must be filed by April 19, scrutiny is scheduled for April 20, and withdrawal concludes on April 22.