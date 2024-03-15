In a significant political development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has withdrawn its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

The party, however, will be contesting from the Dibrugarh and Sonitpur constituencies in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the opposition has already announced AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi as their joint candidate from Dibrugarh, signalling a unified front against the ruling party.

In a related development, Bhupen Borah has penned a letter urging AAP, CPI, and CPI(M) to join forces for the 2026 State Elections, hinting at a potential shift in the political landscape.



This is a developing story.



Also Read: Assam: AAP contemplates candidate withdrawal from Guwahati and Sonitpur, eyes Dibrugarh instead