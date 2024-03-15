In a significant turn of events ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to withdraw its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat in Assam. This decision comes as a strategic move to prevent the splitting of anti-BJP votes in the state.

According to sources, AAP has signaled its intention to contest in Dibrugarh despite pressure to withdraw. Meanwhile, the opposition has already announced AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi as their joint candidate from Dibrugarh, signaling a unified front against the ruling party.

In a related development, Bhupen Borah has penned a letter urging AAP, CPI, and CPI(M) to join forces for the 2026 State Elections, hinting at a potential shift in the political landscape.

Despite securing the 2nd highest number of votes in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections last year, AAP has chosen to prioritize the unity of the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the larger interest of safeguarding democracy.

The press release addressed to the President of the United Opposition Forum highlights AAP's commitment to the INDI Alliance, aimed at defeating the BJP and preserving democratic values.

They emphasized that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a historic election in the country. Thus, this election for them is to save India's democracy. They expressed their views on BJP’s anti democratic rule, claiming that the party does not believe in independent institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.

This is why the Aam Aadmi Party became part of the INDI Alliance with only one objective to defeat the BJP, everything else comes after that. The party expressed deep concern over the Congress's decision to field candidates in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, including the three seats for which AAP had already announced candidates.

AAP accuses Congress of jeopardizing the opposition's chances by refusing to withdraw its candidates from constituencies where AAP has a strong presence. The press release questions Congress's commitment to opposing the BJP and suggests that Congress's refusal to reciprocate AAP's gesture could imply a tacit understanding between Congress and BJP.

In an appeal to Congress and the United Opposition Forum, AAP urges them to reciprocate the gesture by withdrawing their candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seats. According to AAP, failure to do so, would indicate Congress's alignment with BJP's interests rather than working towards a united opposition front.

This move highlights the complexities of coalition politics and the high stakes involved in the battle against the ruling BJP. With the Lok Sabha elections looming large, the dynamics of opposition alliances in states like Assam will play a crucial role in determining the electoral outcome and the future trajectory of Indian politics.

