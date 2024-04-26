After two decades of political abstention, Bamunjhar village in Assam's Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency broke its silence and returned to the voting booths during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

This historic event marked a significant shift in the village's political engagement, ending a prolonged boycott that had kept them away from electoral processes for years.

The polling, held at Bamunjhar Primary School, witnessed a remarkable turnout as villagers, comprising 15 per cent Boro and 85 per cent non-Boro population, actively participated in exercising their democratic rights. With approximately 2000 inhabitants, the village had stood firm in its protest against inclusion in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which led to their decision to refrain from voting.

The root cause of this long-standing boycott stemmed from the villagers' dissatisfaction with being part of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Despite assurances from the Assam government regarding their exclusion from the BTC, no concrete actions were taken, fueling the villagers' determination to stay away from electoral processes.

This election marks the villagers' first participation since the formation of the BTR, signaling a significant shift in their stance.

This election not only witnessed Bamunjhar's return to the voting booths but also signaled a shift in their stance towards active participation in shaping their political landscape.

Meanwhile, across Assam, the voter turnout as of 9 am stood at 9.71 percent, with varied participation rates in different regions. Diphu recorded the highest turnout at 14.13 percent, while Silchar saw the lowest at 5.49 percent, reflecting the diverse engagement levels across the state.