A day after Bharatiya Janata Party made a significant error in their election listing, apparently ignoring the recent delimitation exercise in Assam, the party released a revised list with the current name of constituencies and the name of candidates who will be fighting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today (March 2).

As per the listing of the Lok Sabha LS constituencies, the BJP party allegedly mentioned Karimganj under Scheduled Caste (SC); instead, it is Silchar that has gained this status.

Moreover, Mangaldai, which BJP listed as a constituency, has been now replaced as the Darrang-Udalguri constituency.

Similarly, Tezpur has been renamed Sonitpur, and Kaliabor has transitioned to Kaziranga, which is a constituency now.

The Assam BJP party is yet to comment on these inaccuracies.

Earlier in August 2023, ECI published the final delimitation order for the Assembly & Parliamentary Constituencies of the State of Assam, after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

All Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the State have been delimited based on the 2001 Census as provided in Article 170 and Article 82 of the Constitution. The census figures of 2001, as published by the Census Commissioner have thus alone been considered for this purpose.

The number of seats in the Legislative Assembly in the State of Assam has been kept at 126 and the number of seats allocated in the House of People for the State of Assam as 14.



Also read: BJP's LS constituency listing mistake reveals ignorance of Assam's recent delimitation