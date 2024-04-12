In a press conference held on April 12 ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the All Assam Ahom Sabha stated the pivotal role of development in the voting decisions of the Ahom community. Representing one of Assam's oldest and historically significant communities, the Ahom Sabha outlined key demands and priorities crucial for the progress and preservation of the Ahom identity.

Highlighting the aspirations of the Ahom electorate, the Sabha asserted that voters of the Ahom community would heavily favor candidates who prioritize development initiatives. While acknowledging some progress, the Sabha stated the pressing need for substantial advancements in various sectors crucial for the welfare of the Ahom people.

Among the demands put forth by the Ahom Sabha are calls for autonomy until the Ahom community achieves tribal status, the development of Sukapha University in Tinsukia, and the preservation and beautification of the mythological relics of the Ahoms. Additionally, the Sabha urged for the comprehensive development of all political parties, ensuring that the Ahom populace can make informed voting decisions by April 16.

Importantly, the Sabha clarified that while the community values candidates who actively work for the betterment of the Ahom people, the selection of candidates would not be solely based on their ethnicity. Instead, the focus remains steadfastly on the candidate's dedication to fostering growth and progress within the Ahom community and beyond.

In a rallying call to the Ahom electorate, the Sabha urged community members to prioritize the collective interest of development while exercising their right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.