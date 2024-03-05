The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has officially declared its intention to contest three out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam during the upcoming polls. Following a general council meeting on Monday. The decision was made to field candidates strategically in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj.

According to AIUDF insiders the party plans to nominate its sitting MP and party leader, Badruddin Ajmal, from the Dhubri seat once again. Aminul Islam, a senior leader and Dhing MLA is poised to contest from the Nagaon seat, a strategic move where the Congress is also eyeing victory by leveraging the minority card. Dr. KM Baharul Islam from Karimganj is identified as the third seat where AIUDF is likely to field a candidate.

Aminul Islam disclosed that AIUDF has finalized the candidate for Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj candidate is nearly confirmed.



For the remaining 11 seats AIUDF plans to extend support to the strongest contenders against the candidates presented by the BJP and its allies. Although Islam did not specify any particular political party, he suggested that the supported candidates might also be from the INDIA bloc.



Expressing disappointment Islam mentioned that AIUDF could have strengthened the prospects of the INDIA bloc but was denied entry into the anti-BJP alliance. He claimed to receive proposals indirectly from the Congress, despite their initial statement rejecting the need for AIUDF's support.

Islam strongly refuted allegations that AIUDF serves as a B-team for the BJP asserting the party's independent identity and commitment to its strategic electoral choices.