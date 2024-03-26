In a significant development in the political landscape of Assam, Lurinjyoti Gogoi a prominent leader of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has officially submitted his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in presence of former Speaker, former Minister, senior Congress leader Prithvi Majhi, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan, AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan and representatives of various political parties associated with the united opposite forum today.

Simultaneously, Gaurav Gogoi, representing the Indian National Congress, lodged his nomination papers for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Bhupen Kumar Borah, the State Congress president, stood alongside Gaurav Gogoi during the submission of the nomination documents, underscoring the party's support for his candidacy.

In opposition, the electoral arena also witnessed the entry of Sarbananda Sonowal, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister, who officially entered the fray by filing his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

As the electoral process in Assam unfolds, it is structured across three phases to ensure a fair and orderly democratic process. The first phase is scheduled for April 19, with the official election notification released on March 20. The deadline for filing nominations is March 27, followed by scrutiny on March 28, and the withdrawal deadline on March 30.

Transitioning to the second phase slated for April 26, the notification date remains March 28. Nomination papers must be filed by April 4, with scrutiny on April 5, and the withdrawal deadline on April 8.

The final phase of the Assam elections is scheduled for May 7, with the notification date set for April 12. Nomination papers for this phase must be filed by April 19, scrutiny on April 20, and the withdrawal deadline on April 22.

Among the notable contenders in the upcoming elections are Sarbananda Sonowal from the BJP, Lurinjyoti Gogoi from the AJP, and Gaurav Gogoi representing the Congress party. The electoral contest promises to be a closely watched affair, shaping the political landscape of Assam in the days to come.