Addressing an election rally in rally held in Assam's Lakhimpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's steadfastness in protecting its territorial sovereignty under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah's address resonated with a mix of historical critique, policy achievements, and electoral promises, setting the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region.

Shah minced no words in critiquing India's handling of Chinese aggression in 1962, squarely blaming Jawaharlal Nehru's administration for the debacle. He underlined that the scars of that period remain etched in the memories of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Contrasting this, Shah lauded the current government's stance, emphasizing that no encroachments on Indian territory have occurred under PM Modi's watch.

The Home Minister also spotlighted the BJP-led government's efforts in securing the border with Bangladesh, effectively curbing infiltration.

Reiterating the government's stance on the recent military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Shah emphasized India's resilience in defending its borders and dispelled any notions of territorial loss during the confrontation.

In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Shah accused them, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of neglecting Assam's cultural heritage and failing to address the violence that plagued the state under their governance.

Highlighting the transformative decade under PM Modi's leadership, Shah expressed confidence in Assam's trajectory towards becoming a developed state. He referenced various peace agreements and development projects initiated in the region during the BJP's tenure.

Touching upon the contentious Ram temple issue, Shah credited the progress made under PM Modi's tenure, including the landmark Supreme Court judgment, groundbreaking ceremony, and subsequent consecration ceremony.

The political rhetoric comes at a crucial juncture, with Assam's Lakhimpur gearing up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on 19 April, followed by subsequent phases on 26 April and 7 May. Vote counting is scheduled for 4 June, with the political landscape poised for a significant shift.