A car allegedly belonging to a BJP MLA candidate from Arunachal Pradesh was intercepted by Jonai Police under Dhemaji district, Assam, with a staggering amount of Rs. 50,00,000/- (Fifty lakhs) onboard. The vehicle, bearing registration AR 09C-1668 from East Siang district, Pasighat, was reportedly en route from Itanagar to Pasighat when it was apprehended.



The car is allegedly said to be registered in the name of Mrs. Okyam Panyang, wife of Olom Panyang, BJP MLA candidate from the 40th Mariyang-Geku Assembly constituency. This arises with suspicions arising about the intended use of the seized money in electioneering efforts within the constituency, which falls under the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pranjit Lahkar, SDPO of Jonai, when queried about the seizure during the ongoing Model Code of Conduct, explained that the individual transporting the money, Bebet Panyang, claimed it was intended for paying laborers involved in construction work ahead of Eid Al Fitr, scheduled for April 11. However, sources suggest that Bebet Panyang is not a contractor but purportedly works under BJP MLA candidate Olom Panyang.