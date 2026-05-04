Election Result 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma clinches Jalukbari with 1,12,186 votes

As Assam heads into the crucial counting phase of the 2026 Assembly elections, attention is firmly fixed on whether the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can secure a third consecutive term or if the Congress can mount a comeback. Counting of votes for all 126 constituencies is set to begin at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

The election has witnessed an intense and closely fought campaign, shaped by identity politics, welfare narratives, and regional aspirations. The outcome across the state’s constituencies is being closely tracked, particularly in key battleground seats that could influence the final verdict.

Exit polls have largely indicated an edge for the BJP-led alliance, with most projections suggesting a comfortable majority. The Congress is expected to trail in these estimates, although the final results will depend entirely on the actual counting, with constituency-level dynamics and regional factors likely to play a decisive role.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, reflecting the scale of the contest. The BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, and several regional and smaller parties. Notably, 258 Independent candidates are also contesting, adding complexity and the potential for vote splits in multiple constituencies.

Several high-profile leaders are in the fray, making this election politically significant. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains a central figure, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is also under close watch. Other prominent candidates include Debabrata Saikia, Badruddin Ajmal, Akhil Gogoi, Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta.

Key constituencies such as Jalukbari, Jorhat, Nazira, Sivasagar, and Dispur are expected to play a decisive role. Jalukbari, represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma, remains a BJP stronghold, while Sivasagar continues to be a critical battleground with Akhil Gogoi’s presence. Urban seats like Dispur, along with constituencies including Golaghat, Bokakhat, Kaliabor, Barchalla, and Rupahihat, are also being closely watched.

The current Assembly reflects a coalition structure, with the BJP holding the largest share of seats and supported by allies like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Since coming to power in 2016, the BJP has established itself as the dominant political force in the state, often relying on alliances to maintain a majority.

The 2026 verdict will be crucial in determining whether the BJP can consolidate its dominance further or if the opposition can regain political ground. With multiple socio-political factors at play, the results are expected to significantly shape Assam’s political landscape in the years ahead.