Election Result 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma clinches Jalukbari with 1,12,186 votes
India TodayNE | Guwahati | Updated May 4, 2026 19:29 IST
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Assam is set to enter the final phase of its electoral process as counting of votes for the 126 Assembly constituencies will take place on Monday, marking the culmination of a high-stakes contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
As Assam heads into the crucial counting phase of the 2026 Assembly elections, attention is firmly fixed on whether the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can secure a third consecutive term or if the Congress can mount a comeback. Counting of votes for all 126 constituencies is set to begin at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.
The election has witnessed an intense and closely fought campaign, shaped by identity politics, welfare narratives, and regional aspirations. The outcome across the state’s constituencies is being closely tracked, particularly in key battleground seats that could influence the final verdict.
Exit polls have largely indicated an edge for the BJP-led alliance, with most projections suggesting a comfortable majority. The Congress is expected to trail in these estimates, although the final results will depend entirely on the actual counting, with constituency-level dynamics and regional factors likely to play a decisive role.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, reflecting the scale of the contest. The BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, and several regional and smaller parties. Notably, 258 Independent candidates are also contesting, adding complexity and the potential for vote splits in multiple constituencies.
Several high-profile leaders are in the fray, making this election politically significant. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains a central figure, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is also under close watch. Other prominent candidates include Debabrata Saikia, Badruddin Ajmal, Akhil Gogoi, Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta.
Key constituencies such as Jalukbari, Jorhat, Nazira, Sivasagar, and Dispur are expected to play a decisive role. Jalukbari, represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma, remains a BJP stronghold, while Sivasagar continues to be a critical battleground with Akhil Gogoi’s presence. Urban seats like Dispur, along with constituencies including Golaghat, Bokakhat, Kaliabor, Barchalla, and Rupahihat, are also being closely watched.
The current Assembly reflects a coalition structure, with the BJP holding the largest share of seats and supported by allies like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Since coming to power in 2016, the BJP has established itself as the dominant political force in the state, often relying on alliances to maintain a majority.
The 2026 verdict will be crucial in determining whether the BJP can consolidate its dominance further or if the opposition can regain political ground. With multiple socio-political factors at play, the results are expected to significantly shape Assam’s political landscape in the years ahead.
Himanta Biswa Sarma wins Jalukbari by 89,434 votes, secures 1.12 lakh votes
Posted by :- Aparmita
Himanta Biswa Sarma secured a commanding victory from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency, polling 1,12,186 votes in the Assam Assembly elections. He defeated his Congress rival Bidisha Neog by a margin of 89,434 votes, underlining a strong mandate in the constituency.
Vijay Kumar Gupta storms to victory in Guwahati Central
Posted by :- Aparmita
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta secured a sweeping win from the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, defeating Kunki Chowdhury of the Asom Jatiyabadi Parishad (AJP), which contested in alliance with the Congress and Raijor Dol.
According to official Election Commission results, Gupta polled 1,01,297 votes, defeating Chowdhury by a massive margin of 61,921 votes.
BJP's Jayanta Malla Baruah registers landslide victory in Nalbari
Posted by :- Aparmita
BJP leader Jayanta Malla Baruah secured a decisive win from the Nalbari Assembly constituency in the Assam Assembly elections, polling a total of 1,18,611 votes. He defeated his opponent by a massive margin of over 60,101 votes, underlining a strong mandate in his favour.
Sewli Mohilary secures decisive victory over MLA Lawrence Islary by 38,699 votes
Posted by :- Aparmita
Wife of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Sewli Mohilary, registered a resounding win, defeating sitting MLA Lawrence Islary by a margin of 38,699 votes.
Pradyut Bordoloi wins Dispur seat with 1,03,337 votes
Posted by :- Aparmita
Pradyut Bordoloi delivered a commanding performance in the Dispur Assembly constituency, securing a landslide victory on the BJP ticket in the Assam Assembly elections. Bordoloi polled an impressive 1,03,337 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami by a huge margin of 49,667 votes.
Pradyut Bordoloi storms Dispur with landslide victory, wins by 49,667 votes
Posted by :- Aparmita
Pradyut Bordoloi delivered a commanding performance in the Dispur Assembly constituency, securing a landslide victory on the BJP ticket in the Assam Assembly elections. Bordoloi polled an impressive 1,03,337 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami by a huge margin of 49,667 votes.
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika wins Jagiroad seat by 93,584 votes, becomes MLA for fourth time
Posted by :- Aparmita
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika won the Jagiroad assembly seat, defeating the Congress nominee by 93,584 votes, according to the Election Commission. The BJP leader won from Jagiroad for three straight terms and became an MLA for the fourth time in a row. He began his electoral journey in 2011 by winning the Raha seat, followed by successive victories from Jagiroad constituency in 2016, 2021 and 2026.
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah surges ahead in Nalbari as counting continues
Posted by :- Aparmita
Vote counting for the Nalbari Assembly seat is currently underway. According to the latest figures, BJP candidate Jayanta Mallabaruah is leading with 93,584 votes, while Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Sarma trails in second place with 43,171 votes.
BJP leads in Assam with a tally well past majority mark
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Counting is underway across Assam's 126 assembly seats, where the majority mark stands at 64.
BJP is currently leading in 73 seats with 8 declared, giving it a tally of 81 and placing it comfortably past the majority threshold if those leads hold.
Congress is leading in 21 seats with none declared so far, leaving it 43 seats short of a majority at this stage of counting.
BJP’s Bolin Chetia Extends Lead in Sadiya After 13th Round Counting
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the 13th round of counting in the Sadiya Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), BJP secured 4,944 votes while AJP polled 1,900 votes.
With this, BJP candidate Bolin Chetia is reported to be leading by 28,417 votes after the 13th round as counting progresses. Election officials said the final result will be confirmed after completion of all remaining rounds of counting.
Assam minister Ranoj Pegu wins Dhemaji seat for 3rd time in row
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Assam education minister and senior BJP leader Ranoj Pegu on Monday retained the Dhemaji assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival Sailen Sonowal of the Congress by 32,229 votes, according to the Election Commission data.
Pegu polled 83,649 votes, while Sonowal received 51,420.
The minister retained the seat in Dhemaji district for the third time in a row.
Assam polls: BJP's Jiban Gogoi wins Sissibargaon by over 40,000 votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
BJP candidate Jiban Gogoi on Monday won the newly created Sissibargaon constituency in Assam by a margin of 40,593 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Gogoi, who contested the election for the first time, polled 75,758 votes. His nearest rival Dulal Chandra Boruah of the Raijor Dal bagged 35,165 votes, it added.
Sissibargaon constituency in Dhemaji district was created after the 2023 delimitation exercise.
Akhil Gogoi Leads Sivasagar by 10,721 Votes After 11th Round Counting
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the 11th round of counting in the Sivasagar constituency, Raijor Dal candidate Akhil Gogoi is leading with 47,367 votes, holding a margin of 10,721 votes over BJP candidate Kushal Dowari, who has secured 36,646 votes.
AGP candidate Prodip Hazarika is trailing with 9,061 votes, while other candidates, including Independents and AAP nominee Tapan Gogoi, remain significantly behind in the tally. NOTA has recorded 823 votes so far.
Election officials said counting is still underway and the final result will depend on the remaining rounds of counting.
Congress Leads in Dhubri by 25,630 Votes After 13th Round Counting
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the 13th round of counting in the Dhubri constituency, Congress secured 65,093 votes, while AIUDF polled 25,872 votes and the BJP received 39,463 votes.
With this, Congress candidate Baby Begum is leading by 25,630 votes as counting progresses. Election officials said the final outcome will depend on the remaining rounds of counting.
Independent Candidate Dr Reza Amin Leads in Birsing Jarua After 13th Round Counting
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the 13th round of counting in the Birsing Jarua constituency, Congress secured 53,019 votes, while AIUDF polled 10,391 votes and the Independent candidate received 64,345 votes.
With this, Independent candidate Dr Reza Amin is leading by 11,326 votes as counting progresses. Election officials said the margin reflects cumulative trends and may change as remaining rounds are completed.
Election Result 2026 Live: Himanta establishes solid lead of 63,029 votes in Jalukbari
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established a formidable lead of 63,029 votes over his nearest Congress rival Bidisha Neog in the Jalukbari constituency, according to the Election Commission.
The BJP leader is looking to retain the Jalukbari constituency for the sixth consecutive term.
He polled 89,562 votes, while Neog secured 26,533 votes at the end of the 13th round of counting.
BPF Extends Lead in Gossaigaon After 9th Round Counting
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the ninth round of counting in the Gossaigaon Assembly constituency, BPF candidate Sobharam Basumatary secured 35,695 votes. JMM candidate Fedrikson Hasda polled 15,289 votes, UPPL candidate Anindya Basumatary received 14,870 votes, and Congress candidate Joseph Hasda got 12,965 votes.
With this, the BPF is leading by 20,406 votes as counting progresses. Election officials said the final result will be confirmed after completion of all remaining rounds of counting.
Teok Election Results 2026: AGP's Bikash Saikia leads by over 12,000 votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the Teok constituency of Assam, AGP candidate Bikash Saikia is currently leading with 48,414 votes, holding a margin of 12,484 over Congress candidate Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who stands at 35,930 votes.
The seat is currently held by AGP's Renupoma Rajkhowa, who is not among the top 3 candidates presently reflected in the leading positions. Counting is still underway.
AGP Leads Bilasipara by 1,562 Votes After 13th Round Counting
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the 13th round of counting in the Bilasipara constituency, Congress secured 58,732 votes while the AGP polled 60,294 votes.
With this, AGP candidate Jibesh Chandra Roy is leading by 1,562 votes as counting progresses. Election officials said the margin may change as the remaining rounds of counting continue.
BJP’s Pabitra Rabha Wins Goalpara West by 39,917 Votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In a decisive outcome from the Goalpara West Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Pabitra Rabha has been declared elected.
According to the final counting results, Pabitra Rabha secured victory with a margin of 39,917 votes over his nearest rival. Election officials confirmed the result after completion of the counting process.
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