Assam Assembly polls: 48-hour 'silent period' from April 7, campaigning to cease from 5pm

The Assam Chief Electoral Officer has announced that the mandatory “silent period” for the 2026 Assembly elections will come into force from 5:00 pm on April 7 across all constituencies in the state.

According to an official release, the silence period will remain in effect for 48 hours prior to the close of polling, in accordance with Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which regulates campaign activities in the final phase before voting.

During this period, all forms of election campaigning will be strictly prohibited. This includes public meetings, rallies, processions, and any other campaign-related events. The Election Commission has also barred the dissemination or promotion of election-related content through electronic and social media platforms.

The guidelines further prohibit canvassing through bulk SMS, phone calls, and online platforms. Any attempt to influence voters during the silence period will be treated as a violation of election laws and may invite penal action.

In addition, political leaders, party workers, and campaigners who are not registered voters in a particular constituency and have been brought in from outside will be required to leave the area once campaigning ends. Authorities have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of these directions to maintain a level playing field.

The release also clarified that broadcasting or publishing opinion polls and survey results through electronic media, including television and similar platforms, is prohibited during the 48-hour period.

Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, urged all candidates, political parties, and media organisations to adhere strictly to the guidelines. He warned that any breach of the silent period norms would attract legal action under the relevant provisions of law.