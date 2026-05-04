Assam awaits verdict as massive security blanket seals high-stakes vote count today

Assam is set to enter the final phase of its electoral process as counting of votes for the 126 Assembly constituencies will take place on Monday, marking the culmination of a high-stakes contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The election, held on April 9, witnessed a robust voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate exceeding 2.5 crore, reflecting strong public participation amid a campaign dominated by identity politics, welfare delivery narratives, and regional aspirations.

The Election Commission has established 40 counting centres across all 35 districts, with heightened security arrangements in place. Each Assembly segment will have a dedicated counting centre, while districts such as Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat will host two centres each. A three-tier security mechanism has been deployed, led by 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), tasked with guarding strongrooms and overseeing the counting process. Additionally, 100 more CAPF companies are being mobilized to transport electronic voting machines (EVMs) from strongrooms to counting halls, while 93 companies of state armed police are already stationed across districts. Authorities have also requisitioned 85 Assam Police Quick Action Groups to respond swiftly to any untoward incidents.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel confirmed that the security grid has been strengthened further with two additional CAPF companies on standby in each district. Officials stressed that the integrity of EVMs and the counting process remains a top priority under stringent surveillance protocols.

A total of 772 candidates are in the fray, with the Congress fielding the highest number at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF has put up 30 candidates, while the NDA’s regional allies — the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — are contesting 26 and 18 seats respectively. Other parties in the NDA fold include the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) with 12 candidates and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 18.

On the opposition side, the Congress is contesting 65 seats, the CPI(M) 15, and the CPI(ML) one, alongside smaller allies such as the Anchalik Gana Morcha and Raijor Dal. Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sibsagar constituency,

All eyes will be on several high-profile candidates whose electoral fate will shape the political trajectory of the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari, remains a central figure in the NDA campaign. Senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass, former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah who is contesting from the BJP ticket, and opposition stalwart Debabrata Saikia are also among those whose performances are being closely tracked. Other key contenders include AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, AGP president Atul Bora.

The ruling NDA coalition in Assam comprises the BJP, AGP and the BPF, while the opposition alliance includes Congress, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and regional outfits. In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA held a comfortable majority, with the BJP leading the numbers, followed by its allies.

As counting day approaches, the state administration remains on high alert to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Political observers note that the results will not only determine the next government but also signal the evolving dynamics of regional politics in Assam.

