The security and integrity of the electoral process in Assam's No. 3 Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency have come under scrutiny as allegations of unauthorized access to the strong room housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have surfaced. In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India, Shaiz Uddin Ahmed, the Election Agent for Deep Bayan, the Indian National Congress candidate for the constituency, raised concerns over the safety of the EVMs.

The incident reportedly took place at Gordon School in Nalbari town, District Nalbari, where the strong room is situated to safeguard the EVMs from three Legislative Assembly Constituencies falling under the No. 3 Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency.

According to Ahmed's complaint, an individual without authorization managed to gain access to the strong room premises and allegedly demanded money from the District Returning Officer. Despite these serious allegations, Ahmed claims that no action has been taken against the unauthorized person by the District Returning Officer cum District Commissioner of Nalbari.

The letter highlighted that the lack of swift action has raised suspicions among voters, political parties, and candidates regarding the integrity of the electoral process. With strict security protocols in place, unauthorized access to the strong room raises concerns of potential tampering with the EVMs, which could undermine the credibility of the election results.

In light of these developments, Ahmed has urged the Election Commission of India to intervene and take necessary measures to address the situation promptly. The request aims to restore trust and confidence among voters and stakeholders in the electoral process.