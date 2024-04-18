In order to bring about progress and change in the 2-Dhubri H.P. Constituency, Javed Islam, the AGP candidate for the BJP alliance, filed his nomination papers with the Dhubri district commissioner, following a huge procession.



The AGP Central Committee Vice-President Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Central General Secretary Satyabrata Kalita, and district presidents of the BJP-AGP party, including senior functionaries, in-charge, and party supporters, were among the thousands of supporters from various parts of Dhubri who were present during the submission of nomination papers.



AGP candidate Javed Islam filed his nomination papers within the presence of two cabinet members from the Assam government, Keshab Mahanta and Ranjit Kumar Das. Islam said that the people of Dhubri have decided to cast their valueable vote to the local candidate and not to the outsiders, we are expecting to achieve above ten lakhs of votes.



Regarding Badruddin Ajmal, Islam responded by saying, that Ajmal has made remarks that are anti-social or inappropriate. Islam, seems to believe that if Ajmal is a religious scholar (cleric ulama), he ought not to have used such derogatory language since it would cause him to reconsider.



"If required we will provide transportation to Ajmal to reach his residence in Hojai after his big defeat in upcoming loksabha election at Dhubri," remarked AGP candidate Jabed Islam, after submitting his nomination at 2-Dhubri H.P. Constituency.