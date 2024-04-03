14 candidates have officially submitted their nomination papers for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26, 2024. Among them, nine contenders filed their nominations today, adding to the growing roster vying for parliamentary seats.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate, MP Kripanath Mallah, representing Karimganj constituency, filed his nomination papers today. Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mallah officially entered the electoral fray amidst enthusiastic support from his party and constituents.

During the nomination process at the district commissioner's office, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his confidence in Mallah's candidacy. He predicted a resounding victory for Mallah, stating, "I initially anticipated one lakh votes, but witnessing the overwhelming public support, Kripanath Mallah is poised to secure victory with a margin of one and a half lakh votes." Sarma further underscored the significance of Karimganj, emphasizing its historical underrepresentation in the Assam Legislative Assembly from Hailakandi. He assured that this time, due attention would be granted to Karimganj, suggesting potential ministerial representation from the constituency.