Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita has said that the BJP-led NDA alliance will be winning all the fourteen seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking after the announcement of the first list of BJP's candidates list where the saffron party's candidates in 11 seats were announced, Kalita said that BJP will be winning all 11 seats and the other three seats will be won by BJP's allies in the state.

"Yesterday evening the list of candidates was announced. We are all elated by the selections. We are all hundered per cent sure that our candidates will win all the eleven seats. Our allies will win the remaining three seats. In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP and its allies will win all the fourteen Lok Sabha seats in the state," said Kalita.

As per the saffron party, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, BJP will field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.

Kalita further said that their ally the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will be winning the Dhubri as people are not happy with the performance of AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal.

"Badruddin Ajmal has been the MP from Dhubri for a long time. He cannot do any good work. He is only engaged in communal politics. The voter there wants development and hence they will vote for Modi ji and they will give vote to our alliance party," said Kalita.

The Assam BJP chief further said that the Congress has not declared their candidates list yet because they know that they are going to lose everywhere. He also said that once Congress announces their list, many of their leaders would be leaving the party.

"Where is Congress? Seeing their condition, I don't think they can ever win. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have won announces their candidates for Assam and the rest of the country. And once they announce the list, more people will be leaving the party," said Kalita.