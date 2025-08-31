Assam: BJP releases first list of candidates for BTR elections 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, on Sunday, August 31 announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Elections 2025.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia, addressing a press conference, said the list includes 28 candidates who will contest across the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. He added that the party is likely to contest all 31 constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), with the names for the remaining seats—particularly Thuribari constituency—to be finalised by Monday.

“The BJP is committed to ensuring a peaceful, secure, and developed BTR. I extend my best wishes to all our candidates and call upon the people of Bodoland to strengthen the journey of development under our party,” Saikia said.

The announcement comes amid an intensifying political atmosphere in the region, with the BTR elections set to be a crucial test for all major political parties.

List of BJP Candidates for BTR Election 2025:

Kokrajhar District

Banendra Kumar Mushahary – Parbatjhora (ST)

Sajal Singha – Guma (Open)

Rahul Narzary – Jamduar (ST)

Gossai Basumatary – Soraibil (ST)

Maheswar Basumatary – Kachugaon (ST)

Arup Kr. Dey – Fakiragram (Non-ST)

Monoranjan Barhma – Dotoma (ST)

Rajib Brahma – Banargaon (ST)

Kabita Basumatary – Salakati (ST)

Chirang District

Swmkwr Brahma – Chirang (ST)

Prabhat Basumatary – Sobaijhar (ST)

Subhas Basumatary – Manas Serfang (ST)

Baksa District

Gautam Das – Mathanguri (Open)

Chakradhar Das – Salbari (ST)

Ramen Madahi – Koklabari (ST)

Manash Pratim Kalita – Dihira (Open)

Tamulpur District

Rekharani Das Boro – Baganpara (ST)

Bijit Gouda Narzari – Darrangajuli (ST)

Bhajan Das – Nagrijuli (Non-ST)

Ranendra Narzary – Suklai Serfang (ST)

Derhasar Narzary – Goreswar (ST)

Udalguri District

Madan Rabha – Khwirwbari (ST)

Jousarag Boro – Bhergaon (ST)

Sanjit Tanti – Nonwi Serfang (Non-ST)

Arjun Daimari – Khaling Duar (ST)

Diganta Baruah – Mwdwibari (Open)

Minon Mushahary – Bhairabkunda (ST)

Depak Mour – Pasnwi Serfang (Non-ST)

The BJP leadership expressed confidence that its candidates represent a balanced mix of experienced leaders and grassroots workers, reflecting the party’s strategy to consolidate its presence in the BTR.