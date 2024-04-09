In a campaign rally at Tingkhong, in Dibrugarh district, Bhabesh Kalita, the BJP president of Assam state unit, unleashed criticism against the Congress party.

"The torn tyres of the Congress are joined by torn tubes in Dibrugarh. Can the torn tubes operate cracked tires?" Kalita questioned, drawing a vivid analogy to highlight what he perceives as the disarray within the Congress party. Where the reference to "torn tyres" and "torn tubes" suggests a metaphorical breakdown within the party's organizational structure.

Kalita's remarks come amidst the political fervor leading up to the elections, where parties are actively engaging in rallies and campaigns to garner support from voters. Tingkhong, located in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, has become a focal point for political activities as candidates vie for electoral victory.