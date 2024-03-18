Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confidently predicted that the BJP will secure a victory in the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat in Assam by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said this while campaigning in Karimganj.

Himanta Biswa Sarma made a statement suggesting that there is no purpose in casting votes for the Congress party.

According to him, regardless of the election outcome, the victors are likely to shift their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He raised doubts about the loyalty of Congress candidates and suggested that most of them wish to join the BJP.



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Sarma confidently claimed that barring one, he could convince all Congress candidates to switch over to the BJP, thereby questioning the relevance of voting for the Congress.

"There is no point voting for Congress, whoever wins will join BJP...the prime question is whether Congress candidates will stay in Congress or not...nobody wants to stay in Congress all want to join BJP. This time all the Congress candidates except one I can bring all in BJP, so what is the point voting for Congress," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the Karimganj LS seat, CM Sarma asserted that BJP will win over by a margin of one lakh votes.

"This time Kripanath Mallah will win comfortably in Karimganj, Congress, AIUDF, BJP all will vote in favour of Modi and win will the Guwahati LS seat with highest margin," he added.