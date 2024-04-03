Parimal Suklabaidya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, officially filed his nomination papers today. The event was marked by a show of unity and support from party members including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy and BJP Assam Pradesh Sah Prabhari Pawan Sarma.

Taking to his microblogging handle, Parimal Suklabaidya expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, "Accompanied by Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa, respected @BJP4Assam President Shri @Bhabesh_KalitaR, Hon'ble Silchar MP @drrajdeeproy & BJP Assam Pradesh Sah Prabhari Shri Pawan Sarma ji, I submitted my nomination papers as the BJP candidate for Silchar Lok Sabha constituency."

In a similar vein, Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed the sentiment of solidarity, posting, "Joined my esteemed colleague and @BJP4Assam nominee for Silchar LS, Shri @ParimalSuklaba1 as he filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. We are committed to deliver #ModiKiGuarantee to the people of Silchar and make it one of Assam's best cities."