The Bodo civil society of Kamrup has opposed the unilateral political endorsement of BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi by certain factions within the community. Reacting sharply to the recent media coverage announcing the support, representatives from the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the Bodo National Council in Kamrup district stated the necessity of central decision-making processes within their organizations.

The controversy starts from a press release issued by The Seven Bodo National Organisations of Kamrup district, allegedly without the consensus of the Central Bodo Assembly. According to Bodo activists, any political or electoral decision must be ratified through a general session of the organization making the endorsement unauthorized and illegitimate.

Swadhin Boro, a Bodo activist expressed disappointment over the attempt to garner political support without proper consultation with the community. He stressed that public endorsements, especially those involving political affiliations require broader consensus and cannot be made unilaterally.

The Central Bodo Sahitya Sabha has taken cognizance of the issue and is set to address it in the upcoming meeting of the newly formed Kamrup District Bodo Sahitya Sabha. The matter is expected to be deliberated upon extensively to ensure adherence to organizational principles and prevent further controversies of this nature.