The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) announced their candidates for two constituencies Kampa Borgoyary for No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok sabha constituency and Durga Das Boro for Darang Udalguri Lok sabha constituency at Bathou Kherai Resort Chirang today.

The BPF party has declared their candidates through the CWC meeting held at Bathou Kherai Resort Chirang.

It is to be mentioned here that BPF is set to contest in 5 Lok sabha constituencies of Assam and for the 3 more Lok sabha constituencies- Barpeta Lok sabha constituency, Guwahati Lok sabha constituency and Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, for which the BPF party will declare the candidates soon, said BPF President Hagrama Mohilary.



Also Read: Assam: BPF Leader Joy Mushahary resigns, cites irreconcilable differences with party

On the otherhand, Joy Mushahary, a prominent leader within the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has tendered his resignation from the party citing irreconcilable differences with its party.

In his resignation letter dated March 14, 2024, Mushahary formally stepped down from his role as President of the Central Committee Youth BPF and renounced his primary membership in the party.

Expressing his decision with respect and obedience, Mushahary stated in his resignation, "With profound respect and obedience, I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Central Committee Youth BPF and also from the primary membership of BPF with immediate effect from the 14th of March, 2024." He added, "While my aim and purpose is to serve the people of the region from the very beginning, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party."

Mushahary conveyed gratitude to his party members acknowledging their support and the platform they provided him to serve the people of the region. His departure marks a significant development within the BPF, raising questions about the party's internal dynamics and future direction.