In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bongaigaon district is actively ensuring adherence to election conduct rules, with the Flying Squad maintaining a vigilant watch over various routes. Today, amidst routine checks, a significant discovery was made in the district.

The election conduct mandates that individuals carrying more than 50,000/- in cash without proper valid documentation will not be permitted to proceed further. This stipulation has been widely disseminated to the public to ensure compliance. As a result, the Flying Squad has been conducting regular inspections to uphold electoral integrity.

During one such inspection earlier today, the Flying Squad intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 26AC 0747. Inside, an individual identified as Ali was found in possession of a substantial sum of 1,57,640/- in cash, lacking the requisite documentation. In accordance with election regulations, the cash has been seized and secured in the treasury.