Assam: Bongaigaon Flying Squad seizes over Rs 10 lakhs in cash during election crackdown
The election conduct mandates that individuals carrying more than 50,000/- in cash without proper valid documentation will not be permitted to proceed further.
In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bongaigaon district is actively ensuring adherence to election conduct rules, with the Flying Squad maintaining a vigilant watch over various routes. Today, amidst routine checks, a significant discovery was made in the district.
The election conduct mandates that individuals carrying more than 50,000/- in cash without proper valid documentation will not be permitted to proceed further. This stipulation has been widely disseminated to the public to ensure compliance. As a result, the Flying Squad has been conducting regular inspections to uphold electoral integrity.
During one such inspection earlier today, the Flying Squad intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 26AC 0747. Inside, an individual identified as Ali was found in possession of a substantial sum of 1,57,640/- in cash, lacking the requisite documentation. In accordance with election regulations, the cash has been seized and secured in the treasury.
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