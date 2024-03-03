Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary has said that his party will be winning two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also asserted that they will also manage to secure one Union Cabinet berth post elections.

Speaking to reporters in Kokrajhar amid hectic politicking, Hagrama Mohilary said that they are sure to win the two Lok Sabha seats of Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri. He also said that one of the two future BPF MPs will manage to secure a berth in the Union Cabinet.

"I am saying that we will win both seats, and we will also have a Cabinet Minister in Delhi from among us. We will declare our candidates once the election dates are announced. We cannot say who are the candidates right now. There are three contenders in Kokrajhar and five in Darrang-Udalguri," said Mohilary.

Hagrama Mohilary also reiterated that they are also in a good position outside of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) areas in other non-Bodo majority districts as well.

"We are seeing a good position in different places outside of the BTC areas. I will be visiting those areas, as we have a lot of supporters there. A lot of people are coming forth to work for us. We are expecting to get about 2 lakh votes from areas outside the BTC. There are constituencies like Sipajhar, Dalgaon, Mangaldoi, Rangia... the people of these constituencies are connecting with us and talks are underway," said Mohilary.

The BPF is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls solo this time, while refusing to ally with any other party. Hagrama Mohilary has been repeatedly claiming that they are poised to win the Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seats.

Mohilary has also been saying that they will support whichever alliance manages to form the government at the Centre. It is on this basis that they are confident that one of their MPs will be given a berth in the Union Cabinet post the elections.