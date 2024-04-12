The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) witnessed a notable decline in its political vitality as Chandan Brahma, former minister and Vice President of the party, officially crossed over to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) today. Brahma's departure, marked by a lack of confidence in BPF's future, signals a substantial loss for the party and underscores broader shifts in regional politics.

The formal joining ceremony, held at Kajalgaon in Chirang, solidified Brahma's transition to UPPL, a decision fueled by internal discord within BPF and a perceived dearth of public support. Brahma's decision, communicated to BPF's president on April 10, was initially slated for April 8 but delayed until today, as confirmed by BPF leaders at Chapaguri in Chirang.

The move carries weight, backed by Brahma's significant following of 4 to 5 thousand supporters, further emphasizing the changing dynamics within Chirang's political landscape. With Brahma's departure, BPF faces a palpable decrease in its political 'hemoglobin,' a metaphorical indicator of its waning strength and support base.

Commenting on the transition, Brahma remarked, "A party survives with people's support and blessings, but BPF has no support and blessings from the people." His defection to UPPL underscores a broader sentiment of disillusionment within BPF ranks, signaling potential challenges ahead for the party as it navigates upcoming electoral battles.