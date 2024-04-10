As a part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra for the upcoming LS polls by BJP, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma held a campaign at Charaideo district, under Jorhat constituency today.

Addressing a crowd in Charaideo, Sarma extended pre-Bihu wishes and delved into the historical significance of the region, the Ahoms and the great fighter Lachit Borphukon, which he allegedly said was forgotten by the past governments.

"My beloved people, I want you to think that the struggle, fight and bravery that Lachit Borphukon had, is nothing less than that of Chatrapati Shivaji. But, the saga of Lachit Borphukon was limited among the region of Sadiya to Dhubri. In fact we never thought that Lachit Borphukon could be established internationally as a world figure. A great fighter like him was rarely born”, says Sarma emphasizing the profound impact of Lachit Borphukon's legacy within the region and beyond.

"The struggle, fight, and bravery exemplified by Lachit Borphukon are unparalleled. His saga, spanning from Sadiya to Dhubri, is a testament to rare courage and leadership," Sarma articulated, highlighting the historical significance of Lachit Borphukon's contributions.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in his government's initiative to elevate Lachit Borphukon's statue on a national and international scale, contrasting previous administrations' oversight of this historical figure. "Our party and government took the initiative to recognize Lachit Borphukon's 400 th birth anniversary, drawing the attention of the President of India and Prime Minister Modi," Sarma stated.

He elaborated on the extensive efforts to honor Lachit Borphukon's legacy, including the translation of his biography into 23 Indian languages, garnering essays from 42 lakh individuals, and the construction of a monumental 125-foot statue in Hollongapar, inaugurated by PM Modi.

"This statue of valor stands as a symbol of Assam's rich heritage and the indomitable spirit of its people," Sarma emphasized. The unveiling of the 'Statue of Valour' by PM Modi marked a significant milestone, bringing Lachit Borphukon's legacy to a wider audience across India.

"Today, Lachit Borphukon's name resonates across the country, igniting a new wave of awareness and pride in Assam's historical heroes," Sarma said, highlighting the impact of honoring local legends on a national stage.