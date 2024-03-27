Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma showed his support for BJP candidate Topon Gogoi by accompanying him for his nomination filing today.

Gogoi filed his nomination for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma expressed his pleasure in accompanying Gogoi during the nomination process.

In his tweet, CM Sarma emphasized the unity of the people of Jorhat, highlighting their allegiance to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the citizens of Jorhat have voiced their support for "Modi Ka Parivar," indicating their preference for the BJP as their political family.

“People of Jorhat have spoken in one voice - they are part of #ModiKaParivar, that's the only family that matters to them”, quoted the CM in his tweet.

With the backing of CM Sarma and the BJP, Gogoi aims to secure victory in the constituency.