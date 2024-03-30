Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its Election Manifesto Committee, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among its members.

Led by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, the committee comprises prominent leaders from various states across India. Rajnath Singh from Uttar Pradesh has been appointed as the Chairman, with Nirmala Sitharaman from Tamil Nadu as the Convenor and Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra as the Co-convenor.

The committee boasts a diverse representation, including members like Arjun Munda from Jharkhand, Bhupender Yadav and Arjun Ram Meghwal from Rajasthan, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh, and others from different states, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table.