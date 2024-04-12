In a sharp rebuttal to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated a vision free from divisive lines asserting that his administration prioritizes inclusivity over sectarian divides.

Responding to Kharge's comments, where he questioned PM Modi's commitment to the nation's secular fabric, Sarma categorically stated, "We don't have 'Hindu-Muslim' on our mind. Congress has just one caste on its mind."

Sarma highlighted his administration's focus on development and unity, dismissing any insinuations of religious bias. He underlined the need to transcend communal barriers, stating that his government is committed to serving all communities impartially.

The Chief Minister further addressed recent incidents involving members of the opposition, questioning their actions and alleging a selective approach towards religious practices. "Yesterday, when Gaurav Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi offered namaz, I thought that it was fine that they offered namaz but why did they not offer prayers to Ram Lalla on the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple," Sarma stated, pointing out what he perceived as inconsistency in their conduct.

Drawing attention to inflammatory rhetoric allegedly used by certain opposition figures, Sarma cautioned against divisive politics, warning that such actions could provoke counter-reactions. He referenced instances where derogatory terms were purportedly used to describe revered figures from Hindu mythology, stating, "Why did they call Lord Krishna 'Love Jihadi'?"

Sarma reiterated the importance of fostering mutual respect and understanding among all religious communities, advocating for an approach devoid of appeasement politics. "We should love both Muslims and Hindus but if they do appeasement politics, there would be a counter-reaction to counter-action," he said.