Assam CM warns of FIR against Kunki Choudhury’s parents after polls over ‘prohibited meat’ consumption

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, April 4 said that legal action would be initiated against the parents of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Choudhury after the conclusion of the ongoing elections, alleging their involvement in the consumption of “prohibited meat.”

Addressing a public gathering in Jorhat today, Sarma said that he would not permit the consumption of meat prohibited under law and on this “sacred land.” Referring to Choudhury’s stated adherence to Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister questioned her position and made critical comments regarding her family's eating habits.

Sarma further asserted that an FIR would be registered against Choudhury’s parents under provisions of the Cattle Preservation Act once the election process is completed. He did not elaborate on specific details of the alleged violation.



"There is a law of cattle prevention in Assam. There is a provision of 3 years of jail for eating beef publicly. I am not going to spare those who eat cow meat. As per law, I am going to file an FIR against them in the police station", said CM Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 2 launched a sharp attack on the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), raising allegations over the background of its Central Guwahati candidate Kunki Choudhary and remarks attributed to his mother on social media.

Addressing the media, Sarma said he had no objection to Kunki Choudhary’s mother, Sujata Gurung Choudhary, being a resident of Sikkim, but alleged that her social media activity was “hurtful to sentiments.”

He claimed that she had posted photos of consuming beef on Instagram and made remarks that, according to him, challenged Sanatan Dharma.

The Chief Minister further alleged that she had expressed support on social media for individuals such as Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, both of whom have been at the centre of past controversies.

He claimed that her posts included comments perceived as endorsing statements related to the “chicken neck” corridor and questioning religious beliefs, including references to Lord Krishna.

Sarma also alleged that she had made remarks questioning whether Pakistan is truly an enemy of India, citing this as a matter of concern. He said such positions raise serious questions about the background of candidates being fielded.