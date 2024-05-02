Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took center stage in the election battleground campaigning for Bijli Kalita Medhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate vying for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma voiced her endorsement of the BJP's governance, asserting, "The road of development is from BJP, and Assam is progressing leaps and bounds under BJP rule." She highlighted the transformative strides witnessed in Assam, emphasizing that the state's trajectory has shifted markedly, propelled by the BJP's governance. "Assam is not like earlier; it is developing and people are supporting the BJP government," she added.

Speaking on the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma commended the government's initiatives aimed at uplifting women across various spheres. "The BJP government has done a lot of work for women and women empowerment," she said.