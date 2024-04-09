In a move aimed at addressing the long-standing developmental challenges of the Karimganj constituency, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, the Congress candidate for the upcoming elections, has revealed a comprehensive plan comprising five key guarantees. These guarantees, if implemented, promise to propel the region towards progress and prosperity, touching upon critical sectors ranging from infrastructure to social welfare.

Under the banner of infrastructure development, Choudhury has pledged to prioritize the construction of major highways linking the Barak and Brahmaputra river basins. Notable among these projects is the proposed Flyover Bridge at Badarpur Ghat, along with the introduction of an Express Train service from Bairabi to Guwahati. These initiatives aim to enhance transportation and connectivity, thereby fostering economic growth and development.

Education emerges as a cornerstone of Choudhury's vision for Karimganj, with a proposal to establish science and technology universities in strategic locations between Karimganj and Katigora. By focusing on academic excellence and fostering international collaboration, particularly with neighboring Bangladesh, Choudhury aims to position the region as a hub for education and research, ultimately contributing to the growth of the international market at Sutarkandi along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Congress candidate has outlined plans to uplift marginalized communities by streamlining land allocation processes and providing legal assistance to those affected by land disputes. This initiative seeks to address the longstanding challenges faced by the underprivileged and landless populations, thereby fostering inclusive growth and development.

Addressing the need for accessible examination facilities, Choudhury has promised to establish examination centers in Karimganj and Hailakandi districts, including centers for third and fourth-grade job recruitment exams. By ensuring fair and accessible examination facilities, the candidate aims to enhance opportunities for employment and skill development, particularly among the youth of the region.

Choudhury's agenda includes a focus on rural development, with commitments to support the growth of fisheries, poultry, tea cultivation, and sericulture industries. By extending support from Delhi to Dibrugarh, the candidate aims to promote holistic development and upliftment of the farming and artisan communities, thereby fostering sustainable livelihoods and economic growth in the region.