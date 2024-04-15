Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam's Kaziranga constituency, Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a stark contrast between their adeptness in advertisement and a marked failure in governance.

Tirkey, a former Congress MLA from Sarupathar, asserted that the BJP-led governments at both the state and central levels excel in publicity but falter in providing effective governance. She accused the BJP of resorting to political maneuvering by enticing Congress workers and engaging in what she termed as "political stunts" to bolster their diminishing support base.

"The BJP's stronghold is gradually crumbling as people are not backing them," Tirkey claimed, emphasizing that the populace yearns for "freedom from the BJP" due to a multitude of unresolved issues plaguing the region.

The Congress nominee lambasted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's assertions regarding the defection of Congress leaders to the BJP, labeling them as mere political theatrics aimed at misleading voters.

Highlighting the BJP's alleged infringement upon fundamental rights and its utilization of central agencies to suppress opposition voices, Tirkey reiterated the electorate's growing discontent with the ruling party.

"People are fed up with this BJP government," she asserted, echoing sentiments of disenchantment prevalent among constituents.

Tirkey further outlined her campaign platform, focusing on issues pertinent to the Kaziranga constituency, including rising prices, inadequate wages for tea garden laborers, unfulfilled promises of land rights, and the failure to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to marginalized communities.

Expressing confidence in her ability to emerge victorious, Tirkey pledged to be a vocal advocate for her constituents and vowed to safeguard democracy and uphold the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The Congress candidate faces stiff competition from BJP's Rajya Sabha Member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, with both candidates vying for the support of the electorate in the newly delineated Kaziranga constituency.