As the electoral fervor intensifies, Congress candidates are ready to file nomination papers for the second phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Among those readying to submit their nominations are Jairam Engleng, the Congress contender from Diphu, and Surjyakanto Sarkar, vying for the seat from Silchar under the Congress banner. The nomination event will witness the presence of key party figures including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, underscoring the significance attached to these candidacies.

Simultaneously, the electoral landscape in Barak Valley is set to witness the emergence of 2 additional Congress candidates, adding to the momentum of the nomination phase.

Across the country and the state, the nomination filing process for the impending Lok Sabha polls is underway, signaling the onset of a crucial phase in the democratic exercise. With candidates from various political factions stepping forward to stake their claims, the political arena brims with anticipation and activity as the nation gears up for the democratic spectacle ahead.