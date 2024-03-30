Addressing the looming Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, Assam Congress Chief, Bhupen Borah, voiced strong criticism against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a trail of unkept promises and mounting public resentment.

Borah highlighted the disillusionment prevalent among the people of Assam, citing BJP's failure to deliver on any of the commitments made in the past four elections, including the assembly elections of 2016 and 2021, as well as the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019. He stated that despite successive electoral victories, BJP had fallen short on its pledges, leaving the populace disgruntled and disenchanted.

"While BJP has not fulfilled a single promise, people are very angry," Borah declared, reflecting on the prevailing sentiment among voters in the state. He highlighted the palpable contrast between the unmet assurances of the BJP and the optimism surrounding the Congress party's roster of candidates. According to Borah, the Congress has garnered a favorable response from the electorate, signaling a potential resurgence of the party as a formidable political force in the upcoming elections.

"I am hopeful that Congress will emerge as a strong force in this election," Borah said.

Earlier in the day, Bhupen Borah had announced his intent to file a defamation suit against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision comes in response to alleged claims made by Sarma regarding Borah's purported defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 2025.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Borah revealed that preparations are underway to initiate legal proceedings against Sarma over the contentious remarks. "My lawyers are getting the papers and documents readied for the same," Borah said.

The rift between Borah and Sarma escalated following Sarma's bold assertion regarding Borah's anticipated transition from the Congress to the BJP in 2025. Sarma's remarks, delivered with confidence, likened Borah's defection to the BJP to the certainty associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.