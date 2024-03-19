The Assam Congress has announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.

In a surprising move, the party has denied a ticket to the veteran Congress leader Ranee Narah.

As per reports, 56-year-old Uday Shankar Hazarika earlier in 2023 jumped his ship from BJP to Congress in the presence of Jitendra Singh, AICC general secretary and in-charge of Assam, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president.



Also Read: Assam Congress announces final list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections; Full list

Earlier, in the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress on March 12 announced a list of candidates for the state's legislative seats. However, the name of the candidate for Lakhimpur was on hold.

The names of the congress candidates are:-

Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi

Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi

Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami

Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar

Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

Barpeta- Deep Bayan

Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng

Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain

Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary

Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi

Sonitpur - Prem Lal Ganju

Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey