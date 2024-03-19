Assam Congress fields Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur LS seat, Ranee Narah denied ticket: Sources
The Assam Congress has announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.
The Assam Congress has announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.
In a surprising move, the party has denied a ticket to the veteran Congress leader Ranee Narah.
As per reports, 56-year-old Uday Shankar Hazarika earlier in 2023 jumped his ship from BJP to Congress in the presence of Jitendra Singh, AICC general secretary and in-charge of Assam, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president.
Also Read: Assam Congress announces final list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections; Full list
Earlier, in the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress on March 12 announced a list of candidates for the state's legislative seats. However, the name of the candidate for Lakhimpur was on hold.
The names of the congress candidates are:-
Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi
Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi
Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami
Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar
Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
Barpeta- Deep Bayan
Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng
Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain
Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)
Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary
Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi
Sonitpur - Prem Lal Ganju
Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey
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