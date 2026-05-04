Assam: Congress grabs three seats in Dhubri as NDA clinches two in high-stakes count

Counting trends from Dhubri district in the Assam Assembly elections 2026 indicated a clear split verdict on Monday, May 4, with the Indian National Congress establishing a strong lead in three constituencies, while the National Democratic Alliance appeared on course to secure the remaining two through its allies.

Vote counting began early at the strong room set up at PC Institution Higher Secondary School under tight security. Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by Electronic Voting Machine counting from 8:30 am. The process determined the electoral fate of 33 candidates across five constituencies—Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara and Birsing Jarua.

The district recorded a high voter turnout of 95.21 per cent from 12,20,384 registered voters, underlining strong public participation.

Congress candidate Baby Begum secured a decisive lead in Dhubri constituency, polling 1,18,028 votes after 23 rounds. She was far ahead of All India United Democratic Front candidate Nazrul Hoque and BJP’s Uttam Prasad, effectively sealing the contest.

In Gauripur, Congress nominee Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar maintained a commanding margin with 1,82,004 votes after 28 rounds, comfortably ahead of his rivals from AIUDF and the Asom Gana Parishad.

Birsing Jarua also favoured the Congress, with Wazed Ali Choudhury leading on 35,849 votes after 26 rounds, staying ahead in a triangular contest involving an Independent candidate and AIUDF.

The closest contest emerged in Bilasipara, where AGP’s Jibesh Roy led with 84,121 votes, narrowly ahead of Congress candidate Amrit Badshah, who polled 82,401 votes. The slim margin kept the seat within the NDA’s reach.

In Golakganj, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashwini Ray Sarkar held a strong lead with 1,08,190 votes, accounting for over half of the votes counted, and remained ahead of Congress rival Kartik Chandra Ray.

Trends suggested the Congress was set to win three of the five seats in the district, while the NDA was likely to secure two through the BJP and AGP, reinforcing the bipolar political contest in the region.

Security remained tight at counting centres, with police and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure a smooth process. As final rounds concluded, candidates and party workers continued to track the results, which are expected to shape the political balance in lower Assam, where Dhubri remains a key electoral battleground.